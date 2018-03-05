On Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Birthday, PM Narendra Modi's Special Wish

On Shivraj Singh Chouhan's birthday, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "His humility has endeared him to all sections of society and his hardwork has transformed MP."

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 05, 2018 12:53 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Birthday, PM Narendra Modi's Special Wish

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the three-time chief minitster of Madhya Pradesh, turns 59 today.

New Delhi: 
Comments
Close [X]
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan turns 59 today. The three-time chief minister has been receiving birthday wishes from all his well-wishers and he has been actively replying to them on micro-blogging site Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too shared a special birthday wish for him. Mr Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Madhya Pradesh CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji. His humility has endeared him to all sections of society and his hardwork has transformed MP. I pray for Shivraj ji's long and healthy life." For this encouraging message, Mr Chouhan also complimented the Prime Minister and said, "Your dedication and commitment to development of our great nation inspires me to work tirelessly for Madhya Pradesh."
 
As a leader of the BJP, Mr Chouhan has served as party's general secretary and president of the Madhya Pradesh state unit, but his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began at the young age of 13.

Haryana minister Vipul Goel, in his birthday wish, disclosed that Mr Chouhan is famously called 'mama' in the state. He also showered praises on the chief minister for starting special schemes to prevent female infanticide in the state.
Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabu tweeted that Mr Chouhan "always cares for common man, farmers." To this, Mr Chouhan replied that "Like all BJP karyakartas, public service is the motto of my life."Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP president Amit Shah, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, Textile Minister Smriti Irani and many other national leaders showered their praises and birthday wishes on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Trending

Shivraj Singh ChauhanShivraj Singh Chouhanshivraj singh chauhan birthday

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tripura ElectionMeghalaya ElectionNagaland ElectionLIVE TVSridevi

................................ Advertisement ................................