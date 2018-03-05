On Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Birthday, PM Narendra Modi's Special Wish

Birthday greetings to Madhya Pradesh CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji. His humility has endeared him to all sections of society and his hardwork has transformed MP. I pray for Shivraj ji's long and healthy life.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2018
Thank you for your special wishes our beloved PM @narendramodi ji. Your dedication and commitment to development of our great nation inspires me to work tirelessly for Madhya Pradesh. https://t.co/9iZQQWUFEF- ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 5, 2018
As a leader of the BJP, Mr Chouhan has served as party's general secretary and president of the Madhya Pradesh state unit, but his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began at the young age of 13.
Haryana minister Vipul Goel, in his birthday wish, disclosed that Mr Chouhan is famously called 'mama' in the state. He also showered praises on the chief minister for starting special schemes to prevent female infanticide in the state.
Wishing Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Sh. @ChouhanShivraj ji good health and long life on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/q8kI16v9ss- Vipul Goel (@VipulGoelBJP) March 5, 2018
Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabu tweeted that Mr Chouhan "always cares for common man, farmers." To this, Mr Chouhan replied that "Like all BJP karyakartas, public service is the motto of my life."
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP president Amit Shah, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, Textile Minister Smriti Irani and many other national leaders showered their praises and birthday wishes on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Best birthday wishes @ChouhanShivraj ji,working to make MP most developed state,always cares for common man,farmers.God give him Good health- Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) March 5, 2018