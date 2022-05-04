On Sedition Law Validity, Centre Seeks A Week To File Response In Court

A three-judge special bench will tomorrow hear pleas challenging the validity of the sedition law.

The Centre has sought time from the Supreme Court to file its response on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the colonial era penal law on sedition. This is the second application that the government has filed in the Supreme Court seeking an extension in the matter.

The Centre has asked for one week's time to file its response.

A three-judge special bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will tomorrow hear a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the sedition law.

The government said that the draft is ready but it needs to be approved by a competent authority. On April 27, the court had directed the Central government to file the reply saying it would commence the final hearing in the matter on May 5 and would not entertain any request for adjournment.