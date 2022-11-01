On Salman Khan's Security After Threat, Maharashtra Government's Big Move

The Maharashtra government has decided that Mumbai Police will provide Y+ grade of security cover to actor Salman Khan in light of recent threats to him and his family allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

While Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail, his gang is accused of killing singer Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala near his village in Punjab's Mansa district in May this year.

Lawrence Bishnoi had some years earlier, too, issued a threat to Salman Khan while appearing for a court hearing in Jodhpur. He'd said Salman Khan had hurt the sentiments of the Bishnois, a sect that has love for animals among its tenets, by hunting a blackbuck — a charge that the actor was eventually acquitted of.

The recent threat came in the form of a paper chit that someone left on a bench where Salman Khan's father, writer Salim Khan, sat after his regular morning walk.