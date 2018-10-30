On Sabarimala Issue, Rahul Gandhi Differs From Kerala Congress

All women should get permission to enter Sabarimala, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said all women should be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple, noting that his view on the issue was different from that of his party's Kerala unit.

Last month, the Supreme Court had lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age into age. "It is a very emotional issue and my personal view on the matter is different from my party's Kerala unit," Mr Gandhi said in Madhya Pradesh.

"My personal view point is that all men and women are equal. All women should get permission to enter into the temple. My party represents the emotions of people of Kerala," he added.

Kerala had seen massive protests at various places, including Sabarimala, Nilakkal and Pamba, against permitting women of all ages to enter the shrine.

While speaking in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi also referred to the Rafale fighter deal and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "will have to go to jail", the day probe begins.

He alleged that set procedures were violated to "benefit" industrialist Anil Ambani in the deal.