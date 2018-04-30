On Right To Information Act, A Word Of Caution From Aruna Roy

Ms Roy asserted that the RTI Act should not be politically associated to a party. It is a law that "should not be tagged", she said. "It is not about whether it is a UPA, or a BJP law - it is the statute of India," she said. Lord Desai echoed the same view.
The panelists highlighted the prevalence of the culture of secrecy in India, and how important it is to challenge it and embrace a culture of openness in order to empower citizens.
Ms Roy termed the RTI as "revolutionary", because of the role it has played in "shaking power structures". She added that this can be seen by the unfortunate number of attacks on RTI users and activists, as well as regular attempts being made to curb the Act or bypass it.
While discussing the challenges the RTI Act faces, Lord Desai, an Indian-born Parliamentarian and Labour party politician in the UK, emphasized the reluctance of governments and the state to reveal information. He also cited the broadcasting industry as an example where government meddling was ubiquitous.
Ms Roy also said she was anguished by the Reserve Bank of India's denial of information via the RTI on demonetisation. "A thing which has impacted 1.2 billion people overnight, was it something that went through a logical economic or political discussion? What were the premises? What were the reasons? What did you expect from this demonetizing? We are not happy that 7 people were consulted; RBI also advised against it."