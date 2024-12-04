Who Is Aruna Roy, Indian Activist On BBC's 100 Women Of The Year 2024 List

Aruna Roy's contributions to social justice have earned her numerous accolades

Social activist Aruna Roy has been named among BBC's 100 Women of the Year 2024. The recognition celebrates her dedication to championing the rights of the marginalised, promoting government transparency and empowering grassroots communities across India.

A career spanning over four decades has seen Ms Roy work for social justice in India through people-led initiatives, cementing her legacy as one of the country's most prominent activists.



Early life and career



Born on May 26, 1946, in Madras (now Chennai), Aruna Roy earned a postgraduate degree in English literature from Indraprastha College, Delhi University. She began her professional journey as a lecturer at the same college before entering the IAS in 1968. But her aspirations extended beyond bureaucratic confines. In 1974, she left the IAS, driven by a desire to work directly with rural communities and address systemic issues affecting the underprivileged.



She joined the Social Work and Research Centre in Tilonia, Rajasthan, an organisation founded by her husband, where she began working on rural development initiatives.



Birth of MKSS



In 1990, Ms Roy, along with a few others from the Devdungri district in Rajasthan, co-founded the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS). The grassroots organisation aimed to empower workers and farmers by advocating for fair wages, government accountability and transparency.



The MKSS gained prominence in the campaign for public access to information, laying the groundwork for the Right to Information (RTI) movement in India. Through public hearings, they exposed corruption in local governance and mobilised public support.



Right to Information



Ms Roy's efforts culminated in the passage of the landmark Right to Information Act in 2005. The RTI Act became the first national legislation born out of a people's campaign, with MKSS leading it from conceptualisation to drafting and eventual enactment. Today, millions of Indians file RTI applications annually, holding authorities accountable and seeking justice.



As a member of India's National Advisory Council from 2004 to 2006 and again from 2010 to 2013, Ms Roy helped shape other legislations, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). This law provides rural households with a legal guarantee of employment, furthering economic security and social equity.



Awards and recognition



Aruna Roy's contributions to social justice have earned her numerous accolades. She received the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2000 for Community Leadership, often called Asia's Nobel Prize. In 2011, she was named among TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World. Other honours include the Nani Palkhivala Award and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence in Public Administration, Academia, and Management in 2010.



Ms Roy continues her activism as the president of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW). In 2024, she published her memoir, The Personal is Political, reflecting on her journey.