On Raksha Bandhan, PM Modi's Pakistani Sister To Visit Delhi To Tie Him 'Rakhi'

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30 this year.

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh is all set to visit New Delhi to tie a 'rakhi' to him. Mrs. Shaikh, a Pakistan-origin woman who moved to Ahmedabad after her marriage, has been tying a rakhi to PM Modi for over 30 years.

Due to the pandemic, she was unable to visit the Prime Minister for the last couple of years but continued the tradition by sending him homemade 'rakhis' by post. Last year too, she sent the sacred thread to PM Modi and wished him for the 2024 general election. This year, she is hopeful of meeting the PM in person and celebrating the festival together. She also plans to gift him a book on agriculture, considering his fondness for reading.

"This time I have made the 'Rakhi' myself. I will also gift him (PM Modi) a book on agriculture as he is fond of reading. For the last 2-3 years, I was unable to go due to Covid, but this time I will meet him in person," she told news agency ANI.

''I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I believe that all my wishes come true. Earlier when I prayed for him to be the Chief Minister of Gujarat and he became," she further said.

“Whenever I tied the Rakhi, I used to express my desire for him to become the Prime Minister. His response was always affirmative, saying that all your wishes will be fulfilled by God. He is doing commendable work for the country," she added.

Mrs. Shaikh had earlier said her first Raksha Bandhan with PM Modi was when he was an RSS worker.

Raksha Bandhan marks the bond of love between siblings and will be celebrated on August 30 this year. Sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists and pray for their prosperity and longevity. In return, the brothers pledge to protect and support the sisters.