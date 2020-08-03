On Rakhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Message About Brother Rahul

A picture shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

On the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, 48, wished brother Rahul Gandhi with a message shared on Twitter. "I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother while living with him through happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother," she tweeted in Hindi, sharing a picture alongside.

This morning, Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, had taken to the microblogging platform Twitter to extend Raksha Bandhan greetings to his 15.4 million followers. "Wishing every one a happy #RakshaBandhan," wrote Mr Gandhi, 50, sharing a picture that shows him hugging his sister.

Wishing every one a happy #RakshaBandhan.



आप सभी को रक्षाबंधन की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/EJZWPSGO2J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 3, 2020

The Congress also shared throwback photos of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Instagram. The old photos of the two Congress leaders were juxtaposed with more recent ones and accompanied by a caption in Hindi.

"Best wishes to all on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan - a festival that celebrates the unbreakable bond and selfless love between brothers and sister," the caption roughly reads.

The Instagram post has collected over 18,000 'likes' and dozens of comments since being shared.

The Raksha Bandhan throwback pictures that were posted this morning by the Congress were also shared last year by Ms Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi, I guess things haven't changed that much, haan?! ...best brother in the world!" she had written while sharing the two pictures.

@RahulGandhi I guess things haven't changed that much, haan?! ????..best brother in the world! pic.twitter.com/rD3CrvHY8v — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 15, 2019

Social media has been flooded with Raksha Bandhan greetings today. On this festival, sisters tie a sacred thread known as rakhi on their brothers' wrists.