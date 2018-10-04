On Rafale Deal, Congress Again Approaches Top Auditor; Submits Details

The political row over Rafale had gained momentum since last month. (Representational)

The Congress today approached the country's top auditor for the second time, submitting what it called "additional developments and revelations" on the Rafale deal. The party has sought a report in the matter from the Comptroller and Auditor General during a meeting last month.

Former French president Francois Hollande had said the pitch for Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence as the Indian partner in the 36-jet deal was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress said. The Joint Secretary of the Indian Air Force had sent a written dissent, which is on record, the party added.

Mr Hollande claimed that the decision to keep out Hindustan Aeronautics Limited ot HAL was taken "as they had no other choice, that PM pitched for Anil Ambani," said senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

"HAL, which was to manufacture 108 planes, was to be excluded. The benefit of transfer of technology was to be declined and a private entity was to be introduced," Mr Sharma said.

The political row over Rafale had gained momentum since last month as French journal Mediapart quoted Francois Hollande as saying that the Indian government had proposed Reliance Defence as India partner in the Rafale deal and that France had not been given a choice.

The government has denied any wrongdoing and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed that Francois Hollande's claims come at a time when he himself is facing allegations that his associate had received some funds for some purpose.

The government has also maintained that it was Dassault, the French form manufacturing the aircraft, that had picked Reliance Defence as its India partner and it had nothing to do with what was essentially a commercial pact between two private parties.