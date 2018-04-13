On Poila Boishakh Sheikh Hasina Says I Won't Eat Ilish, You Don't Either. Save The Hilsa

"I will eat panta bhat and shutki bhorta, not ilish, onPohela Boishakh," the prime minister told Dhaka Tribune on Thursday. The dried mashed fish, hilsa and rice soaked overnight in water are traditionally part of the New Year feast in Bangladesh.
For the last two years, Sheikh Hasina has been urging people to stop catching the hilsa before the monsoon season, when shoals of this silver white fish swim upstream for spawning.
Every year, starting from March 1, Bangladesh imposes a two-month ban on catching hilsa in several southern districts, to control over-fishing of this fish, which is a delicacy among Bengalees, residing anywhere in the world.
In Kolkata, food curators at the leading hotels are in a race with their Poila Boishak menu. From smoked to fried and the fish in mustard sauce, hilsa rules.