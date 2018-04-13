On Poila Boishakh Sheikh Hasina Says I Won't Eat Ilish, You Don't Either. Save The Hilsa Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a bid to stop the over-fishing of hilsa, said she won't have the fish for Poila Boisakh and urged people to avoid it

Poila Boishakh or the Bengali New Year is just a day away and the prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, is on a mission to save the famous 'hilsa' or the Asian river salmon."I will eat panta bhat and shutki bhorta, not ilish, on Pohela Boishakh ," the prime minister told Dhaka Tribune on Thursday. The dried mashed fish, hilsa and rice soaked overnight in water are traditionally part of the New Year feast in Bangladesh.For the last two years, Sheikh Hasina has been urging people to stop catching the hilsa before the monsoon season, when shoals of this silver white fish swim upstream for spawning.Every year, starting from March 1, Bangladesh imposes a two-month ban on catching hilsa in several southern districts, to control over-fishing of this fish, which is a delicacy among Bengalees, residing anywhere in the world. In January this year, the Bangladesh government lifted an indefinite ban on hilsa export; the country had launched a frantic campaign in 2012 to protect the hilsa. The fish is a major export item to neighbouring India and several Middle Eastern countries. The country's fisheries minister said Bangladesh was losing out on taxes as a lot of fish was being smuggled into India.In Kolkata, food curators at the leading hotels are in a race with their Poila Boishak menu. From smoked to fried and the fish in mustard sauce, hilsa rules.