On PM's Message About Films, Minister Vocal Against 'Pathaan' Reacts

At yesterday's National Executive meet, PM Modi had sent out a message of inclusiveness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, warning against making "unnecessary comments on irrelevant subjects like movies", has been received loud and clear, indicated senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra, one of the loudest critics on the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer "Pathaan".

PM Modi laid down a series of dos and don'ts for party leaders at the end of the two-day National Executive of the BJP, where a roadmap for the coming string of elections was drawn up.

Asked about reports that the Prime Minister had apparently commented that a minister keeps commenting on films, Mr Mishra said no name was taken.

"His every word and every sentence is important for us. That's why all the workers have brought inspiration from there. Our conduct and behavior have been filled with their guidance and energy, and will continue to be filled," he told reporters.

Over the last months, the country has seen a deluge of boycott calls against various movies by sections of the right wing. The last of them was "Pathaan", where many objected against the song "Besharam rang".

Pointing to the orange bikini worn by Deepika Padukone, critics contended that the song "hurts religious sentiments". A number of petitions were filed in court and in one, the petitioner demanded that a police case be filed against the lead actors.

Contending that the song reflects a "dirty mindset," Narottam Mishra had said its title was "objectionable".

"Also, the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes is objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh," said Mr Mishra, who is the home minister of Madhya Pradesh.

At yesterday's National Executive meet, PM Modi had sent out a message of inclusiveness. Apart from warning leaders against "unnecessary comments", he said they must reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, without electoral considerations.

"The BJP is no longer merely a political movement but a social movement as well that is working to transform socio-economic conditions," he told the 350-odd ministers, leaders and workers attending the session.