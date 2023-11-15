On PM Modi's Instructions, Indore Roads Cleaned Up In Hours After Mega Roadshow

Indore is known as India's cleanest city.

On PM Modi's Order, Indore Roads Cleaned Up In Hours After Mega Roadshow

Indore: After completing the roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed BJP Karyakartas to ensure a quick clean-up.

True to Indore's reputation as India's cleanest city, the entire stretch was cleaned up in a matter of hours.

PM Modi held a mega roadshow in the city on Tuesday evening in view of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls scheduled for this week.

The roadshow of the BJP's star campaigner started from Bada Ganpati area and culminated at the busy Rajwada area, covering three constituencies including - Indore 1, Indore 3, and Indore 4.

During the roadshow, people showered flower petals on PM Modi from both sides of the city roads.

Sources confirmed that, following the roadshow, PM Modi had instructed BJP workers to ensure the swift cleaning of the entire stretch, and it was indeed completed in a matter of hours on Tuesday evening.

Following the instructions, civic body staff and party workers launched a drive and cleaned up the entire stretch overnight.

Indore, known as the cleanest city in the country, has clinched the title six times in a row.

Now, the city aims to secure the title for the seventh consecutive time, and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is sparing no effort in achieving this goal.

Keeping Indore's cleanest city image and IMC's target in mind, PM Modi also seemed conscious. Soon after his roadshow in Indore, the Prime Minister emphasised the swift cleaning of the entire stretch, a task accomplished in just a few hours, sources said.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on November 17, and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 assembly constituencies.