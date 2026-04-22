On Pahalgam Attack Anniversary, Kashmiri Man Details How He Saved 11 Tourists

On the fateful day of April 22, 2025, 26 innocent lives were lost in cold blood as terrorists descended on Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, known as "Mini Switzerland", and opened fire. As the gunshots rang out, panic spread among people who ran for cover, but there was no place for them to hide in the wide, open space. Amid the chaos, a hero emerged: Nazakat Ali, who risked his life to save the lives of 11 tourists from Chhattisgarh.

A year later, on the Pahalagam attack anniversary, Nazakat Ali recounted the horror.

Pahalgam Attack And The Photograph India Could Not Look Away From

The group of tourists had journeyed far from their home in Chhattisgarh for a mountain getaway. With them was their local guide, Nazakat Ali - a 30-year-old tourist guide and a shawl trader from Kashmir. On April 22, Nazakat had taken the tourists to the Baisaran Valley - where he was making Instagram reels with some children near the zip line exit point.

Then, without warning, terror shattered the peace.

Nazakat heard the gunfire, but it initially seemed to him like an encounter between the army and terrorists, he told NDTV.

But suddenly, a terrorist began firing at the tourists.

According to Nazakat, he told the 11 tourists he was with to lie on the ground. Within a couple of minutes, he began guiding them to safety based on his knowledge of every hidden path in the Valley. He led the tourists for about seven kilometres through the dense forest till they reached Pahalgam, he said.

Upon reaching, they discovered that two women had been left behind in the forest. Nazakat, with courage, returned to the danger zone and escorted the women to safety.

Also Read: Time Stands Still For Family Of Pahalgam Horse Rider Who Died Fighting Terrorist

Nazakat's maternal uncle's son, Syed Adil Shah, died in the attack, he said.

Nazakat was honoured by a Cabinet minister in Chhattisgarh's Raipur yesterday, where former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was present. Photos showed Nazakat receiving flowers and a medal from some ministers.

Nazakat told NDTV that a year later, tourists are coming back to Kashmir in large numbers.

"Not just one, but hundreds of Nazakats are ready to welcome them," he said.