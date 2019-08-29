Decision On P Chidambaram's Plea For Protection From Arrest Next Week

A decision on former Union Minister P Chidambaram's appeal seeking protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, will be taken on September 5, the Supreme Court said today. The former minister, who has been in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation since last week - will have immunity from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

The court said it would hear his plea against his remand in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday. Earlier this week, a special court allowed the CBI to keep him in custody for questioning till Friday.

Mr Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the media company INX Media in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role. Karti Chidambaram -- also named in the case -- is out on bail.

Mr Chidambaram has denied any wrongdoing and claimed he does not have to be questioned in custody as he has answered all the questions asked so far by the agency. An arrest, he told the court, is only a method of humiliating him.

The agency has denied the accusation, contending it was a preventive measure.

