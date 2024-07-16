On Opposition Politicising Bihar's Special Package, Chirag Paswan Says...

"The demand for special status in Bihar has been long-standing," Chirag Paswan said (File)

Urging Opposition and the politicians who are politicizing the 'special status' issue to read the provisions of the NITI Aayog, Union Minister Chirag Paswan preferred a special package than demanding 'special status' for the development for the state of Bihar.

In an interview with ANI, Mr Paswan said that a special package should be demanded that can be used immediately for public works.

"The demand for special status in Bihar has been long-standing. Those who politicize this issue should read the provisions of the NITI Aayog. With this demand, you are distancing yourself from even the things that we can obtain. Let's be practical and focus on what we can get immediately. We are demanding a special package on behalf of the NDA government for Bihar," he said.

"Such packages should be utilized immediately so that people can benefit from them right away. Everyone demands special status from an economic benefit perspective. We should demand special packages, and we will place this before the central government, and I hope that it will be given to us," Chirag added.

Further, he also mentioned that in the near future, half of Bihar will drown and half will be dry and they need to work on the plan to connect rivers.

"We need to channelize water from flood-prone areas to drought-prone areas," he said.

The Union Minister also recalled his father Ram Vilas Paswan's slogan, "Bihar first, Bihar first," and said that it is the reality that now needs to be executed.

"Bihar First, Bihar First is something I live every day. It is a reality that now needs to be executed. Any problem that my state faces, I have a solution for it. I entered politics because, when I used to visit other states, it pained me to see Biharis being beaten. The word 'Bihari' had become an insult. Our identity cannot be a source of shame," he said.

He also asserted that there is no shortage of talent among Biharis.

"In media houses, business houses, and medical hospitals, Biharis hold top positions. The maximum number of IAS and IPS officers come from Bihar. The backwardness of our state is due to the increasing gap between castes and religions. In Bihar, you will find Dalits, SCs, STs, OBCs, Rajputs, Yadavs, and Muslims, but you won't find anyone identifying as just a Bihari. No one says, 'I am a Bihari.' Until we develop this pride, nothing will change," Chirag emphasized further.

Chirag Paswan also pointed out that students from Bihar go to Kota in Rajasthan to prepare for further studies.

"We have Nalanda University, the oldest in the world. In Kota, the students are Bihari, the teachers are Bihari, and the owners of many educational institutions are Bihari, but the system is Rajasthani. Why can't we have such a system in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, and other areas?" he added.

Mr Paswan further pointed out that stopping migration is crucial and they need to work on school education, higher education, and infrastructure in Bihar.

"We must create an ease of business so that investors can come to our state. If we develop religious tourism, it will generate revenue," he said.

