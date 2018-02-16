On Nirav Modi, Linked To Massive Bank Scam, CBI alerts Interpol: 10 Facts

PNB scam: Celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi's multiple properties were raided in connection with the case

New Delhi: Amid investigations against celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi in connection with a massive bank scam, the CBI has contacted the Interpol. Nirav Modi, who left India days before the CBI started investigating him in connection with the bank scam, is in New York, staying at a luxury hotel not far from his Manhattan showroom, NDTV has learnt. Raids on Nirav Modi will continue until investigators can seize enough wealth to cover the amount involved in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) swindle - Rs 11,300 crore - sources have told NDTV. This morning, teams of officials returned to the celebrity jeweller's showroom and office in Mumbai.