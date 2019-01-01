India To Have Highest Number Of Births On New Year's Day

Globally, around 18 per cent of total baby births are estimated to take place in India only.

Prediction of the United Nations about India to be the world's most populous country in the 21st century may soon turn into a reality as the nation is likely to produce as many as 69,944 babies on New Year's Day. Globally, around 18 per cent of total baby births are estimated to take place in India only.

As per the latest data compiled by the United Nations, over 69,944 children will be born in India on New Year's Day followed by China and Nigeria with 44,940 babies and 25,685 babies respectively.

"This New Year Day, let's all make a resolution to fulfil every right of every girl and boy, starting with the right to survive," said Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF India Representative.

She also stressed upon the need to invest in training and equipping local health workers so that every newborn is born into a safe pair of hands.

Moreover, India's neighbour Pakistan (15,112 babies) has been placed fourth in the list followed by Indonesia (13,256 babies), The United States of America (1,086 babies), The Democratic Republic of Congo (10,053 babies) and Bangladesh (8,428 babies).

Home to approx 1.3 billion people, India at present is the second most populous country in the world, after China. According to UN estimates, India's population will slip past China by 2024.

As per the researchers at Yale University, a relatively young age structure also contributes to India's population growth.



"The median age in India is 27 years, compared to 38 years for China. Children under age 18 account for one-third of India's population as compared with one-fifth of China's," the University stated in its report titled "India's Population: Becoming Number One".

The report further highlighted that New Delhi has achieved notable progress in reducing mortality rates.

"Life expectancy at birth increased from 44 years in the mid-1960s to 68 years today. India's child mortality rate at 38 per 1,000 births still lags behind China's rate of 11," the Yale University report read.

Early marriage and pregnancy still contribute to excessive maternal deaths, and life expectancy of Indian women is eight years less than their counterparts in China," the report added.