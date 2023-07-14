On NCP Rebels Getting Ministries, Team Sharad Pawar's 'Washing Machine' Jibe

Nine MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, were assigned portfolios today (File/ANI)

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party with "washing machine" jibe after a member of the Ajit Pawar faction was made Maharashtra's cooperation minister.

Portfolios were allocated during the day to nine MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, who joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2. Dilip Walse Patil was given the cooperation portfolio, as per a statement from the chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The BJP has been accusing Ajit Pawar of scams and corruption in the cooperative sector in the state and the allegations were mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public address as well, claimed Clyde Crasto, a spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

"There are many questions that have come up because of this and the BJP needs to answer them. Was the BJP making allegations against him (Ajit Pawar) to put pressure on him and his group or was this just a part of their (the BJP's) washing machine scheme. Mostly importantly, does the BJP endorse the alleged scams and corruption in the cooperative sector?" Mr Crsato asked.

The opposition has attacked the BJP often with the "washing machine" jibe, alleging that leaders being probed by agencies breathe easy after joining the BJP.

On Friday, Ajit Pawar, who is a deputy chef minister in the Shinde government, was given the finance portfolio, while Dhananjay Munde was made the agriculture minister.

Dilip Walse-Patil was give charge of the cooperation ministry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)