On National Technology Day, Mumbai Gets World's Largest Elevator With A Capacity To Carry 200 People

The world's largest elevator at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The world's largest elevator with a capacity to carry more than 200 people was made operational at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on April 11, which was celebrated as National Technology Day. It has been constructed by Kone Elevators India.

The elevator is the world's heaviest too, weighing 16 tonnes and is spread over a floor area of 25.78 square metres.

“What's next? How can we make our elevators and escalators smarter, smoother, safer and more intuitive? These are the questions we constantly ask ourselves. And it's this curiosity, that leads us to innovate and offer sustainable products and break-through innovations that go the next level in making the buildings safer, smarter and more intelligent,” Kone Elevators India Managing Director Amit Gossain said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The National Technology Day is celebrated to commemorate India's technological advancements since May 11, 1998, when the country successfully conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

The Pokhran nuclear tests were led by aerospace scientist and former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Indian Army played a major role in its successful journey.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to India's scientists and their efforts behind the successful nuclear tests in 1998.

"Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship,” he said on Twitter.

India conducted a total of five nuclear explosions in May 1998 at the Army's Pokhran test range. The decision to conduct the tests was taken by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.