'Atal-ji's Political Courage': PM's Tribute To Mark Pokhran Nuclear Tests

PM Narendra Modi tweeted on the 1998 nuclear tests in Pokhran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of National Technology Day, has expressed his gratitude to scientists and their efforts that led to the successful nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1998.

PM Modi has also shared a video to mark the day. The clip opens with the Pokhran range in Rajasthan where the nuclear tests were performed. In the background, we can hear then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee announcing the success of the “three underground nuclear tests”.

“Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship,” PM Modi wrote.

Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship. pic.twitter.com/QZXcNvm6Pe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2022

The Ministry of Defence has shared a National Technology Day infographic on Twitter. The text read, “With various advancements in the defence technology sector, India is way up in the list of potential superpower countries in the coming future.”

National Technology Day is observed on May 11 every year to commemorate the successful conduct of Pokhran nuclear tests in 1998. pic.twitter.com/umNrmz0ktB — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) May 11, 2022

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, marked the day with a picture featuring Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Pokhran range and wrote, “Greetings to all the technical experts, scientists and engineers of the nation on the occasion of ‘National Technology Day'.”

Greetings to all the technical experts, scientists and engineers of the nation on the occasion of 'National Technology Day.' #NationalTechnologyDay2022pic.twitter.com/OTEvY8byCC — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 11, 2022

Mr Gadkari added, “On this day in 1998, under the leadership of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, India showed its immense courage and strength to the world by conducting Pokhran nuclear tests.”

On this day in 1998, under the leadership of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, India showed its immense courage and strength to the world by conducting Pokhran nuclear tests.#NationalTechnologyDay2022 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 11, 2022

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology, quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote, “Technology is the medium for empowering people; it is the mainstay of making India self-reliant.”

"Technology is the medium for empowering people; it is the mainstay of making India self-reliant"- PM @narendramodi



Wishes to one and all on #NationalTechnologyDay#DigitalIndia#Techadepic.twitter.com/m546hjKZL1 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar ???????? (@Rajeev_GoI) May 11, 2022

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, has also applauded the efforts of scientists for “transforming India into a technological powerhouse”.

Commendation to scientists & everyone involved in transforming India into a technological powerhouse on #NationalTechnologyDay.



On this day, under the leadership of ex-PM Atal Ji, the nation demonstrated its nuclear & military prowess to the world by conducting Operation Shakti. pic.twitter.com/WwLd7OUius — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) May 11, 2022

Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee's efforts, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde has extended his gratitude to the “tech innovators for their services and achievements.”

Let always remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji's efforts for Operation Shakti which marked an important milestone in the journey of technological advancement of India. Salute to our tech inovators for their services and achievements.

Best wishes on National Technology Day ! pic.twitter.com/CKoDZcBeJX — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) May 11, 2022

The Pokhran nuclear tests were led by aerospace scientist and former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Indian Army played a major role in its successful journey.