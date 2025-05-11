National Technology Day: History, Significance And All You Need To Know

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. National Technology Day is celebrated annually in India on May 11. It honours India's successful nuclear tests at Pokhran conducted in 1998. The day recognizes achievements in science and technology in India.

National Technology Day 2025: National Technology Day is celebrated in India on May 11 every year, commemorating the successful nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran in 1998. This day also acknowledges the country's scientific achievements and technological advancements, honouring the contributions of scientists, engineers, and innovators. It's an opportunity to recognise India's progress in various technological fields and its potential for future growth and development.

History of National Technology Day

On May 11, 1998, India marked a significant milestone with successful nuclear tests at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan, led by aerospace scientist APJ Abdul Kalam. India conducted three underground nuclear tests on May 11, followed by two additional tests on May 13. These tests demonstrated India's ability to develop thermonuclear and fission bombs, enhancing national security and global standing.

These tests, known as Operation Shakti, established India as the sixth country to join the 'Nuclear Club'. On the same day, India's first indigenous aircraft, the Hansa-3, a light two-seater designed for surveillance and training, was successfully test-flown in Bengaluru. The successful test-firing of the Trishul surface-to-air missile by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) further highlighted India's advancements in defence technology.

Following this achievement, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11 as National Technology Day to commemorate India's scientific prowess. Since 1999, this day has been celebrated annually to honour the country's technological advancements and innovations.

Significance of National Technology Day

National Technology Day serves as an opportunity to remember the work of the great scientists and engineers who have steered the country and the world towards technological advancement. The day is also observed to highlight the importance of technology and how it has made our lives convenient.

National Technology Day is a tribute to India's scientific community and a call to action for future generations to drive innovation. By commemorating milestones like Pokhran-II, Hansa-3, and Trishul, it reinforces the pivotal role of technology in national development and inspires a vision for a sustainable, technologically advanced India.