Video Claims 'Pokhran 3' Nuclear Test Held In UP. Here's The Truth

A video circulating on social media shows a blast in an empty plot, creating a large crater resembling an underground explosion. It is claimed that this video shows a nuclear test, specifically Pokhran 3, conducted in Rithora, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, India. Let's fact-check this claim.

The archived post can be found here.

Claim: The viral video shows an underground nuclear test in Bareilly, India.

Fact: The video is actually from the United States and has been available on the internet since 2007, credited to the US Department of Energy. No credible reports confirm any nuclear test in Bareilly, and India's confirmed nuclear tests took place in Pokhran, Rajasthan, in 1974 and 1998. Hence, the claim is FALSE.

A reverse image search using keyframes from the viral video led us to a YouTube upload from 12 April 2007, titled "Underground Nuclear Test." The video's description states that it shows a historic underground nuclear test in the United States, where the surface subsides to form a crater, and mentions that seven such craters are used as disposal cells at the Area 3 Radioactive Waste Management Site. It was provided by the US Department of Energy under Public Domain rules, confirming that the explosion happened in the United States.

We also found another YouTube video uploaded on 07 June 2010, titled "Nuclear Bomb Subsidence Crater Formation." The description states, "Courtesy: U.S. Department of Energy. Historic underground nuclear test causes the surface to subside, forming a crater-seven such craters are used as disposal cells at the Area 3 Radioactive Waste Management Site." Since the video credits the U.S. Department of Energy, it further confirms that the incident took place in the United States.

We found multiple documents and reports (here and here) related to US nuclear experiments, which mention similar underground tests. Additionally, several official photos matching the viral video have been included in these reports.

At the same time, we found no credible reports of any nuclear testing in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. A PIB statement confirms that India conducted nuclear tests at Pokhran, Rajasthan, in 1974 (Smiling Buddha) and 1998 (Pokhran-II). Beyond these, we could not find official information on further nuclear tests in India. Therefore, the viral video has no connection to India and is falsely claimed to be from Bareilly.

To sum up, a US underground nuclear test video is falsely shared as footage from Bareilly, India.

(This story was originally published by Factly, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)