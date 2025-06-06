North Korea's Warship Launched After Botched First Attempt

North Korea has launched a warship that was damaged in May upon its attempted first launch, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

After restoring the balance of the 5,000-tonne destroyer earlier in June, it was launched on Thursday and is now moored at a pier, KCNA said.

Experts will examine the hull for the next stage of restorations, to be carried out at Rajin Dockyard for 7-10 days, KCNA said. The ship's full restoration is expected to be completed before a ruling party meeting this month.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who had witnessed the initial failed launch of the destroyer, had excoriated the accident as caused by "carelessness" that tarnished national dignity, and he ordered the ship restored before the party meeting.

