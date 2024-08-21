Air Force Fighter Jet 'Inadvertently' Releases 'Air Store' In Pokhran

The Pokhran Firing Range is located in the Thar Desert. (Representational)

An Indian Air Force fighter jet "inadvertently" released an "air store" today at the Pokhran Firing Range in Rajasthan. The Air Force said no injuries have been reported and a court of inquiry has been ordered.

The Indian Air Force in a statement said the incident occurred due to a technical malfunction.

"An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today," the Indian Air Force (IAF) posted on 'X'.

An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today. An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident. No damage to life or property has been… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 21, 2024

The air store refers to external equipment or munitions attached to a fighter jet's hard points that are located in its underbelly. These air stores can be jettisoned during combat missions. It is unknown which aircraft was involved in the incident and what the nature of the air store was. The Pokhran Firing Range is located in the Thar Desert and is an isolated area used by the Indian Armed Forces to test weapons and conduct firing exercises.

Press Trust of India reported quoting Sub-Inspector of Ramdevra police station Shankar Lal said some people heard a loud bang about a kilometre away from the village following which they rushed to the spot and found pieces of an object lying around.

In April, the Indian Air Force conducted its biggest exercise 'Gagan Shakti' at the Pokhran Firing Range in Jaisalmer. The exercise witnessed all major Indian Air Force fighter jets, helicopters and aircraft.