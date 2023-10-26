On 'Mixing Science, Mythology' In Chandrayaan-3 NCERT Modules, Centre Says...

Monumental achievement is the successful landing of Bharat's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, Centre said.

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday clarified 'mixing science with mythology' on Chandrayaan 3 Special Modules and said that the NCERT has meticulously crafted ten special modules on Chandrayaan-3 which offer a comprehensive overview of various facets of this mission, encompassing scientific, technological, cultural, and social aspects.

It clarified that in light of the rapid advancements and notable milestones achieved at the national level, it becomes imperative to equip our teachers and students with knowledge that transcends traditional textbooks.

This endeavour aims to instill a profound sense of pride in our country and its accomplishments. To achieve this, it is essential to extend our curricular materials beyond textbooks, presenting the nation's achievements in a manner that is both accessible and captivating for our educational community, added the Ministry of Education press release.

"One such monumental achievement is the successful landing of Bharat's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon on 23rd August 2023. Recognizing the significance of acquainting the 26 crore students in our school education system with this remarkable space initiative of India, NCERT has taken a proactive step in this direction," it added.

Ministry further said that with the aspiration to integrate significant achievements into the curriculum, NCERT has developed pedagogically enriched curricular resources spanning a wide range of themes.

These themes include Nari Shakti Vandan (Women's Empowerment), COVID management, Sustainability, Bharat - the mother of democracy, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the success of Chandrayaan-3, etc.

"The initial theme chosen for the development of these special modules is Chandrayaan-3. NCERT has meticulously crafted ten special modules on Chandrayaan-3. Additionally, they delve into the emotional journey and team spirit of the scientists involved" it added.

Ministry said in a statement that the content within these modules has been thoughtfully designed to be interactive and engaging. It includes graphics, photographs, illustrations, activities, challenging questions, and more. These modules cater to students across the stages of school education, spanning from grades 1 to 12.

Importantly, they have been created with a mindful approach towards the relevance of themes for different stages. The modules feature stories, cases, quiz questions, and activities, all designed to motivate self-paced learning among students and encourage teachers to guide their students through the suggested pedagogy of experiential learning.

"In this endeavour, NCERT has taken specific steps to acknowledge the significant role played by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists. They have been duly credited and recognized in these modules on Chandrayaan-3. The contributions of renowned scientists such as Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Dr S Somnath, Dr K Sivan, Nandini Harinath and many others have been highlighted in different modules at different stages" Education Ministry said.

Additionally, it is essential to emphasize the commitment of the Hon'ble Prime Minister towards space achievements. Recognizing the Prime Minister's unwavering support and encouragement to our scientists can inspire students and motivate them to take an interest in science and technology.

The integration of these significant achievements and the recognition of the collaborative efforts of scientists, engineers, and political leaders, including the Prime Minister, reflect the strength and progress of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant Bharat). This vision, coupled with the revision in the Space policy, has propelled the country towards self-reliance in the field of space exploration.

Mythology and philosophy put forward ideas and ideas lead to innovation and research. Numerous research studies emphasize that mythology plays an indispensable role in the cultural fabric of any country, including Bharat.

Furthermore, the integration of culture into education not only fosters a profound understanding of a nation's historical legacy but also bolsters creativity and problem-solving skills among students. It's the whole gestalt of India's association with sky and space.

These modules accessible on the NCERT website, have been launched by the Hon'ble Education Minister in the presence of the Chairman of ISRO. They are made available to students, teachers, and parents with the aim of fostering widespread appreciation and understanding of this historic event.

Through this initiative, NCERT seeks to not only promote scientific temper but also instill a sense of pride, inspiration, and an understanding of our country's achievements among the educational community and the public at large.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)