President Kovind, PM Modi Greet People On Milad-un-Nabi

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the first to greet the people of the country on Tuesday on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. “Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

In his message, President Kovind urged everyone to take inspiration from the Prophet's life and ideals and work for peace, prosperity and harmony.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “My best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May we be guided by the spirit of compassion, peace and brotherhood.”

Greeting the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha prayed for “sustained peace, development, and prosperity” in the Union Territory on this auspicious day. He also hoped that this day would foster the spirit of togetherness amongst the people of all faiths.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “May His teachings of humanity and brotherhood inspire us for a peaceful and harmonious world.”

Actor and former MP Paresh Rawal hoped that “you are guided by your faith in the Prophet Muhammad and shine in his divine blessings”.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid wished for everyone to be blessed with joy, peace and prosperity.

Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated across the world in the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar. Though, the Sunni and the Shia sects observe it on different days. The Prophet's life and teachings, as reflected in the Hadith, continue to inspire people. People hold night-long prayers and celebrate the Prophet's life.