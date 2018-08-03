Police Certificate Gave All-Clear: Antigua On Mehul Choksi's Citizenship

PNB fraud: Mehul Choksi is one of the accused in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB scam

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was granted citizenship after a police clearance certificate from the government last year said there was "no adverse information" against him, Antigua has said in a statement.

"The said police clearance certificate from the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, certified that there was no adverse information against Mr. Mehul Chinubbhai Choksi which would render him ineligible for grant of travel facilities including visa for Antigua and Barbuda," said the statement.

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, both jewellers, are wanted in India for a Rs 13,500 crore fraud that involved fake guarantees in the name of India's second-largest government bank PNB, or Punjab National Bank, to facilitate overseas loans.

Choksi was granted Antigua citizenship in November last year. He left India in the first week of January and took an oath of allegiance as a citizen of Antigua on January 15. Days later, on January 29, the CBI filed a case and started investigating Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi in the PNB scam.