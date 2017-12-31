On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Welcomes Millennium Children As New India Voters

376 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Modi addresses the nation on Mann ki Baat, his monthly radio programme. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today



Addressing the nation on the last radio address of the year, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow, January 1, is special. We welcome those born in the 21st Century to the democratic system as they will become eligible voters".



Their vote, he said, will become the "foundation of a new India". "You will not just be granting yourselves the right to vote but will be making yourselves the founders of the tomorrow's India," PM Modi said.



The Prime Minister has been expanding regularly on his concept of New India, which he had outlined in 2016.



In an earlier episode of Mann ki Baat, he had spoken against the entrenched VIP culture in the country and said it was not part of the New India. "New India is not about VIPs, But EPI", he had said -- EPI was defined as 'Every Person is Important'.



This time, he suggested a "mock parliament" in every district of the country, where 18 to 25-year-olds could sit together discuss "how we can accomplish our goals by 2022 and build an India that our freedom fighters dreamed of".



On this journey, he said new opportunities are being created for the young people in the country and they are excelling in every field, from skill development to innovation and entrepreneurship.



"It is now time that a system is created where newest development opportunities are easily accessible for the youth of New India as they turn 18," he added.



