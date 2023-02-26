On Manish Sisodia's Arrest, Samajwadi Party's 'End Democracy' Charge

Condemning the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Samajwadi Party today alleged that this was an attempt to end democracy in India.

"Samajwadi Party strongly condemns the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Shri Manish Sisodia. BJP is forcibly arresting opposition leaders to suppress issues like selling government properties, inflation and unemployment," the party said in a tweet.

"The oppressive BJP government wants to end democracy," it added.

समाजवादी पार्टी दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम श्री मनीष सिसोदिया जी की गिरफ्तारी की कड़ी निंदा करती है।



सरकारी संपत्तियों को बेचने,महंगाई और बेरोज़गारी जैसे मुद्दों को दबाने के लिए विपक्षी नेताओं को जबरन गिरफ्तार करवा रही भाजपा।



लोकतंत्र को खत्म करना चाहती है दमनकारी भाजपा सरकार। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) February 26, 2023

Mr Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today evening in connection with alleged corruption in Delhi's liquor policy.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, CBI officials said.