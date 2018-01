On Lal Bahadur Shastri's Death Anniversary, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Homage

We pay homage to Shastri Ji on his Punya Tithi. His impeccable service and courageous leadership will be remembered for generations to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi remembered India's second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his death anniversary today.Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister Modi said Mr Shastri's "impeccable service" will be remembered for generations to come.We pay homage to Shastri Ji on his Punya Tithi. His impeccable service and courageous leadership will be remembered for generations to come.Invoking the late leader, Rahul Gandhi underscored the importance of building the unity and solidarity of people."Among the major tasks before us, none is of greater importance for our strength and stability than the task of building up the unity and solidarity of our people. My tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his death anniversary," the Congress chief said on Twitter.Lal Bahadur Shastri was born in 1904 and held the prime minister's office between June, 1964 and January, 1966.He died on this day in 1966 in Tashkent after signing Tashkent Agreement on 10th January, 1966. The treaty formally ended the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965. His slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' became a clarion call for the nation and is still remembered.