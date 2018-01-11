On Lal Bahadur Shastri's Death Anniversary, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Homage

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister Modi said Mr Shastri's "impeccable service" will be remembered for generations to come.
We pay homage to Shastri Ji on his Punya Tithi. His impeccable service and courageous leadership will be remembered for generations to come.
We pay homage to Shastri Ji on his Punya Tithi. His impeccable service and courageous leadership will be remembered for generations to come.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2018
Invoking the late leader, Rahul Gandhi underscored the importance of building the unity and solidarity of people.
"Among the major tasks before us, none is of greater importance for our strength and stability than the task of building up the unity and solidarity of our people. My tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his death anniversary," the Congress chief said on Twitter.
"Among the major tasks before us, none is of greater importance for our strength and stability than the task of building up the unity and solidarity of our people."— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 11, 2018
My tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/5SYvcA6sWP
Lal Bahadur Shastri was born in 1904 and held the prime minister's office between June, 1964 and January, 1966.
He died on this day in 1966 in Tashkent after signing Tashkent Agreement on 10th January, 1966. The treaty formally ended the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965.
Comments
With inputs from PTI