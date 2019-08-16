Restrictions In J&K To Be Removed Over Next Few Days: Centre To Top Court

The restrictions in Kashmir will be removed over the next few days, the government told the Supreme Court today in response to a petition that sought an immediate lifting of the restrictions on the media amid a lockdown that has been in place there for more than 10 days. "The ground situation is being reviewed daily and the Supreme Court must trust the security agencies," the government told the top court, adding the situation is improving gradually.

Kashmir Times executive editor Anuradha Bhasin has sought directions for the immediate restoration of communication lines so that the media can function freely in the region. She also pushed for the centre to relax all restrictions on the movement of mediapersons in Kashmir and some districts of Jammu.

The government's lawyer KK Venugopal said the newspaper is being published from Jammu where the curbs have been lifted and not from Srinagar.

As part of a complete communications blackout, phone services and internet connections remain suspended in the Kashmir Valley and curfew-like restrictions are in place.

The editor claimed that she has not been able to publish the local edition of Kashmir Times because of the overarching restrictions on communication services as well as the blockade on media activities.

