On International Women's Day PM Modi Meets Betis, Remembers Swachh Bharat Mascot Kunwar Bai

Recently, Jhunjhunu turned a new leaf after being one of the best performers in Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme. From having the worst sex ratio at birth, Jhunjhunu has closed the gender gap - in 2011, the ratio was 837 girls per 1,000 boys but now in seven years, the sex ratio is 955 girls per 1,000 boys.
On International Women's Day, the Prime Minister also remembered Kunwar Bai, who was the mascot of the government's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. A social activist from Chhattisgarh, Kunwar Bai died in 2016, at the age of 106. It was during a visit to Chhattisgarh that the Prime Minister met Kunwar Bai.
Kunwar Bai shot into limelight when the story of how she sold her goats, to build a toilet at home, grabbed headlines. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi's flagship cleanliness drive, soon after he was elected with a huge mandate in 2014, Kunwar Bai sold off ten of her goats, her only livestock assets, to raise Rs 22,000. She used that money to build toilets at her house, in remote Kotabharri village in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh.
I will always cherish the time when I had the opportunity to seek Kunwar Bai’s blessings during one of my visits to Chhattisgarh. Kunwar Bai lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who are passionate towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a clean India. #SheInspiresMepic.twitter.com/Gdt5STszgr— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2018
Mr Modi also shared a video where he felicitated Kunwar Bai at a function to mark 'Swachhta Diwas', and also touched her feet during a rally in Rajnandgaon.
#SheInspiresMe- Kunwar Bai, who died earlier this year at the age of 106. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, she sold her goats in order to build toilets. Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat can never be forgotten. I am deeply inspired by her noble gesture. pic.twitter.com/eANQz01ZYE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2018