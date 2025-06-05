NTPC Launches 6th Edition Of Girl Empowerment Mission

NTPC Limited, India's largest power utility, has launched the 6th edition of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM-2025). This year, the summer workshop is being conducted across 41 NTPC power stations in 17 states, aiming to empower over 2,600 girls from underprivileged communities living near these plants.

The initiative supports the government's Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and focuses on providing girls with opportunities for overall development. At the end of the programme, around 10 per cent of participants will be enrolled in NTPC-run schools, where they will receive support for continuing their high school education.

GEM is a residential, month-long programme held during the summer holidays. It offers a well-rounded curriculum that includes academic subjects such as Hindi or the local language, English, Mathematics, and Environmental Science. Participants also receive practical training in English communication, computer basics, health and hygiene, safety, yoga, fitness, dance, theatre, sports, and public speaking.

The programme also includes industrial visits to NTPC facilities, giving the girls exposure to real workplaces and career opportunities. Motivational lectures by speakers are also conducted.

Since it began as a pilot in 2018 with 392 girls at three locations, GEM has grown into a major national initiative, benefiting over 12,700 girls so far. The mission is to help girls develop essential life skills and create a supportive environment where they can thrive.

Many past participants have reported increased confidence, independence, and a strong "can-do" attitude after attending the programme. GEM helps them discover their interests and develop skills to face future challenges.

NTPC Limited (formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) is India's largest integrated power company. It is a government-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Power, responsible for generating electricity and running power plants across the country. NTPC produces electricity primarily through thermal power plants (using coal, gas, and other fuels), but it is also expanding into renewable energy sources like solar and hydro power.

Through GEM, NTPC aims to empower young girls with the motivation and capabilities to become leaders who will positively impact their families, communities, and the nation as a whole.