Rahul Gandhi Remembers Dadi On Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders pay their tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other Congress leaders paid their tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Wednesday.

Party president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet said he was "remembering Dadi with a deep sense of happiness". The Congress party in a tweet said, "Today we honour the first female Prime Minister of India and one of the strongest leaders our country has seen."

Remembering Dadi today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2018

Today we honour the Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the first female Prime Minister of India & one of the strongest leaders our country has seen. Through her premiership, our nation saw great victory, incredible development & most importantly upliftment of all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/LwM3Se3305 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2018

Earlier Mr Gandhi and other Congress leaders visited Shakti Sthal, the memorial of Indira Gandhi, to pay their respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too tweeted his tribute the former Prime Minister.

Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2018

Mrs Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984. Two of her bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, shot her at her Safdarjung Road residence in the capital.