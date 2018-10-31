Rahul Gandhi Remembers Dadi On Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary

Congress leads the nation paying tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Updated: October 31, 2018 10:14 IST
Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders pay their tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal

New Delhi: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other Congress leaders paid their tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Wednesday. 

Party president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet said he was "remembering Dadi with a deep sense of happiness". The Congress party in a tweet said, "Today we honour the first female Prime Minister of India and one of the strongest leaders our country has seen." 

 

 

 

Earlier Mr Gandhi and other Congress leaders visited Shakti Sthal, the memorial of Indira Gandhi, to pay their respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too tweeted his tribute the former Prime Minister. 

 

 

Mrs Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984. Two of her bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, shot her at her Safdarjung Road residence in the capital.

