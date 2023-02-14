'Gloves Are Off': On Tax Survey At BBC Offices, Opposition Slams Centre

Soon after Income Tax officials reached the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai for a "survey", weeks after a huge controversy over the UK national broadcaster's documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and allegations linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots, opposition leaders took potshots at the Centre, and called the action 'predictable', 'a sign of panic', and a hint that 'their end is near'.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, while taking a "how unexpected" jibe, linked it to allegations of the US-based short-seller Hindenburg group's allegations of Adani group manipulating stocks. Snacks for Adani when he visits the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) office, she said. Ms Moitra has long been calling for the stock market regulator's investigation into Adani group companies.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said while they are demanding a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Probe) probe into the Adani issue, the government is going after the BBC. "Vinash kale viprit buddhi (when one's destruction is soon to come, they think unintelligently)," he said.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal, while condemning the action, said the 'raid reeks of desperation'.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said "their (BJP's) end is near".

"When the government and administration become symbols of fear and oppression instead of fearlessness, then it should be understood that their end is near," he tweeted in Hindi.

"When the government and administration become symbols of fear and oppression instead of fearlessness, then it should be understood that their end is near," he tweeted in Hindi.

Mehbooba Mufti of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the government is "brazenly hounding" those who "speak the truth".

"Cause & effect of raids on the BBC Office is quite obvious. GOI is brazenly hounding those who speak the truth. Be it opposition leaders, media, activists or anyone else for that matter. The gloves are off & there is a price one pays for fighting for truth," she said.

"Cause & effect of raids on the BBC Office is quite obvious. GOI is brazenly hounding those who speak the truth. Be it opposition leaders, media, activists or anyone else for that matter. The gloves are off & there is a price one pays for fighting for truth," she said.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas called it predictable, and wondered how UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would respond.

"Wasn't it predictable?! What will be the response of Rishi Sunak?" he tweeted.

"Wasn't it predictable?! What will be the response of Rishi Sunak?" he tweeted.

The searches are over allegations of international taxation and transfer pricing irregularities involving the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation), said sources.

Around 20 tax officials searched the BBC's Delhi office. In Mumbai, BBC Studios, that deals with production, was searched.