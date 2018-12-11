On First Day Of Winter Session, Lok Sabha Adjourned After Obituaries

The Winter Session of Parliament began today and will end on January 8. (File)

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday, after obituary references to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee and four sitting members.

As soon as the House assembled, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan read out the obituary references to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Somnath Chatterjee, Union Minister Ananth Kumar, sitting lawmakers Bhola Singh, MI Shanavas and Mohammad Asrarul Haque.

After the obituary references, Ms Mahajan adjourned the House for the day.

