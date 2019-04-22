On Earth Day, PM Modi Commits For Sustainable Development

Celebrated since 1970 on this day, the day marks support for environmental protection across the globe.

All India | | Updated: April 22, 2019 11:54 IST
"Today we also reiterate our commitment to work towards the well-being of our planet," he said.


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated his commitment to work towards the well-being of planet Earth with focus on sustainable development, on Earth day.

"Today on Earth Day, we bow in reverence to Mother Earth. For years, this great planet has been home to phenomenal diversity. Today we also reiterate our commitment to work towards the well-being of our planet, focus on sustainable development and mitigating climate change," he tweeted.

