On Earth Day, PM Modi Commits For Sustainable Development

"Today on Earth Day, we bow in reverence to Mother Earth. For years, this great planet has been home to phenomenal diversity. Today we also reiterate our commitment to work towards the well-being of our planet, focus on sustainable development and mitigating climate change," he tweeted.

Today on #EarthDay, we bow in reverence to Mother Earth. For years, this great planet has been home to phenomenal diversity. Today we also reiterate our commitment to work towards the well-being of our planet, focus on sustainable development and mitigating climate change. - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2019

Celebrated since 1970 on this day, the day marks support for environmental protection across the globe.

