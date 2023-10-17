On Dynastic Politics, Rahul Gandhi's Reality Check For BJP

Congress's Rahul Gandhi, attacked time and again by the BJP over dynastic politics, today tossed the charge back at the BJP. Asked about the BJP criticism, Mr Gandhi shot back, "What does Amit Shah's son do exactly? What does Rajnath Singh's son do?"

"Last I heard Amit Shah's son is campaigning. Be objective. Look at the leaders in the BJP and ask yourself the question what their children are doing. Many of the children are dynasts," he added.

This is not the first time Mr Gandhi -- whose great grandfather, grandmother and father were former Prime Ministers of the country -- was questioned about the matter.

In 2017, he had acknowledged that dynastic politics is a "problem" in India -- though he did not name names.

But the days that followed brought a barrage of BJP criticism.

Leading the BJP charge was Amit Shah, who declared that Mr Gandhi is the "unmeritorious symbol of dynastic politics".

Mr Shah had made similar comments in April, which trashing the "democracy is danger" allegation of the Opposition.

It is not democracy but "parivarwad" (dynastic politics), "autocracy of his (Mr Gandhi's) family" and casteism that pose a danger to the country.