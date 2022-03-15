No Tickets To MPs' Children 'Because Of Me': PM On Dynastic Politics

PM Modi attended the first weekly meeting of BJP MPs after the party's spectacular election wins.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that it was his decision not to field children of BJP MPs in the recent state elections, in which the party won in four states.

"Several MPs and party leaders were seeking tickets in the recently concluded elections for their children and many of them were denied. BJP MPs' children did not get tickets to contest because that comes under dynastic politics. They did not get tickets because of me," PM Modi said at the first weekly meeting of BJP MPs after the party's spectacular election wins.

The comments were seen in reference to BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank, who joined the Samajwadi Party just before polls after being denied a BJP ticket to contest in Uttar Pradesh.

"Dynastic politics is dangerous for the country. Dynasties promote casteism," said the Prime Minister, without naming parties like the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which were his prime targets in the state elections.

The Prime Minister asserted that ahead of the 2024 national election, the party must raise awareness against dynastic parties from "Kashmir to Kanyakumari".

The BJP won in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur in polls that ended last week. The Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Chants of "Modi, Modi" and desk-thumping broke out when the Prime Minister entered the Lok Sabha yesterday as parliament resumed the budget session.

This morning, PM Modi brought BJP president JP Nadda to the forefront and asked for him to be garlanded first in what the party said was an acknowledgement of the role of the organisation in the election victories.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister also gave a shoutout to the new Hindi move "Kashmir Files", which tells the story of the exodus of Kashmiri pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s.

"Such films should be made more often. These films expose the truth. The truth that was being hidden for a long time is being exposed now," PM Modi said, adding that those who were trying to hide the truth are opposing the movie.