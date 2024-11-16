On Dev Diwali, Varanasi Witnesses Fireworks, Laser Show Over Ganga River

Yogi Adityanath praised Kashi as a magnificent spiritual and religious centre.

Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday witnessed spectacular fireworks and a mesmerizing laser show on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.

The festivities were attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The festivities illuminated the night sky over the sacred river Ganga, as thousands of devotees gathered on the Ghats to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Amidst the chanting of 'Har Har Mahadev', people enjoyed boat rides as fireworks lit up the heavens. The celebrations also featured a grand Aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya.

The laser and sound show at Chet Singh Ghat further added to the vibrant atmosphere, as the city reverberated with spiritual fervor.

In the grand event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath call Kashi "unique on the occasion said that the city has preserved its tradition and culture while transforming remarkably over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"In the last 10 years, we have witnessed a changing India, and the people of Kashi have been part of this transformation. Kashi has preserved its tradition and culture while emerging anew. Ten years ago, experts wouldn't even recommend using the water of the Ganga here for bathing due to pollution," CM Yogi said during an event marking Dev Deepawali in Varanasi.

He further highlighted the cleaning of the Ganga under the Namami Gange project, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under PM Modi's leadership, the river has been cleaned as part of the Namami Gange project. Today, its water is so clean that it can even be used for drinking," he added.

The Chief Minister praised Kashi as a magnificent spiritual and religious centre. "Our Kashi is unique across the three worlds. It is the sacred abode of Baba Vishwanath, with the uninterrupted flow of Mother Ganga and its holy pilgrimages presenting Kashi as a magnificent spiritual and religious hub for India and the world," he said.

