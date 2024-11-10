On CCTV, Murder Convict Out On Parole Shot Dead In Madhya Pradesh

The man was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Thursday

A 45-year-old man has been shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district by two aides of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh Dalla.

The two accused, who were also involved in the murder case of a Sikh activist, Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau, in Punjab's Faridkot last month, have been arrested.

The victim in the Gwalior shooting, identified as Jaswant Singh Gill, was undergoing life imprisonment in a 2016 murder case and was killed on Thursday. The murder was caught on CCTV.

The video first shows Gill talking to two persons outside his house. Then, two accused come on a motorcycle and one of them shoots him dead. The shooter kept firing until he was sure that Gill was dead.

They were arrested from Kharar in Punjab's Mohali district.

In a major breakthrough, #SSOC Mohali in a joint operation with #AGTF, & @FaridkotPolice, has apprehended two key operatives of #Canada-based Arsh Dalla involved in the murder of Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in #Faridkot



Investigations reveal that the accused also killed Jaswant… pic.twitter.com/Z1ZriDWEnF — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 10, 2024

Police said that the investigations have revealed that they carried out the two murders at the behest of Arshdeep Singh Dalla, who is a designated terrorist.