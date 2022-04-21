On CCTV, Cop Suffers Seizure, Falls Under Moving Train At Agra Station

A video of the horrific incident is now making the rounds on social media.

A police constable reportedly suffered a seizure, swirled around and fell under a moving train while on duty at the Agra Railway Station on Saturday night.

The policeman was identified as Regal Kumar Singh, a resident of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, the constable can be seen standing at ease on a near-empty platform. A goods train can be seen passing behind him.

The cop appeared to have a gyratory seizure - which is rotation around the body axis in a circular or spiral manner by at least 180 or 360 degrees. He swirls around, and then collapses under the moving train. Experts describe this seizure as a rare condition.

A Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) came running onto the scene, but could not save the man.

The cop was then taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The shocked family is unable to understand what really happened and maintains that he was healthy.

The constable is survived by his wife and their two children.

He had joined the UP police force in 2011 and was moved to the Government Railway Police (GRP) - which observes law and order within railway stations - in 2021.