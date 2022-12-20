On CCTV, 18-Year-Old Woman "Kidnapped" In Telangana Village

Woman was pushed into the backseat by the men, who assaulted her father. (CCTV grab)

In a dramatic incident captured on a CCTV camera on the street, an 18-year-old woman was taken away by four men in a car in a village in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district around 5:30 this morning while she was on her way to a temple with her father.

One of the men, 24, had allegedly taken the woman away some months ago -- when she was a minor -- and was charged with child sexual assault after rescue, police sources said. He allegedly kidnapped her now after he learnt that her marriage had been fixed.

The CCTV footage shows three men getting off a car, pushing the father away and grabbing the woman, whom they push into the backseat and speed away.

Police have formed six teams to trace the woman. "One of the kidnappers is suspected to be from the woman's village and someone with who she had been friendly in the past," said Inspector Kiran Kumar.

The case is similar to another kidnapping in Telangana.

Ten days ago, a 24-year-old dentist was kidnapped from her home in Ranga Reddy district by a former boyfriend who barged in with 30-40 others after he learnt that she was getting engaged that day. The young woman subsequently returned home.

Today's incident happened in the assembly segment of minister KT Rama Rao, whose father is the Chief Minister.