On Cash Transfer Scheme For Farmers, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav Attack PM

The two key opposition leaders announced their seat-sharing details this week. (File)

Soon after they were accused by PM Narendra Modi of "doing little for farmers" at an event where the mega scheme for cash transfer to farmers was launched, BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh on Sunday launched a counter-attack.

The two key opposition leaders, who announced their seat-sharing details for UP for the Lok Sabha elections earlier this week, hinted that the launch of "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme" was a poll strategy.

In a series of tweets, Akhilesh Yadav promised to bring about a "Golden Revolution for all farmers irrespective of caste, creed or religion". In another post, he also called for removal of influence of brokers and middlemen.

"The farm crisis is a national crisis and needs a national solution, no poll-sop or individual state can implement change at this scale - we stand with farmers everywhere and promise to bring about a #GoldenRevolution for all farmers regardless of caste, creed or religion," he said in a jibe at the centre.

The farm crisis is a national crisis and needs a national solution, no poll-sop or individual state can implement change at this scale - we stand with farmers everywhere and promise to bring about a #GoldenRevolution for all farmers regardless of caste, creed or religion — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 24, 2019

We need to remove the influence of brokers and middlemen to ensure value addition infrastructure is built and farmers and their families are the primary beneficiaries #GoldenRevolution — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 24, 2019

He also stressed on 100 per cent farm loan waiver as he referred to a farmer suicide in Jhansi.

Today a farmer committed suicide in Jhansi - it's time for a 100% loan waiver to break farmers out of the prison of debt they are stuck in and transform their lives. It's time for a #GoldenRevolution — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 24, 2019



PM Modi, however, refuted the idea of farm loan waiver during his speech in Gorakhpur on Sunday saying: "The decision to waive loans would have been an easy and convenient one for us too. We also could have distributed 'rewri' (a type of sweets) for political and election benefits, but we can't commit such a crime. Loan waiver benefits only a select few".

The cash transfer to farmer scheme, announced in the interim Union budget, seeks to give Rs 6,000 per year in three installments to 12-crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

Mayawati, calling the scheme an "insult to the farmers", has accused BJP of failing to keep its promise.

"Rs 500 a month to poor farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is an insult of farmers. Farmers believe in their labour and want remunerative price of their produce but BJP mentality to give them little monetary help is atrocious and arrogant. BJP has failed to fulfil their promise," she posted on Twitter.

Rs 500 a month to poor farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is an insult of farmers. Farmers believe in their labour and want remunerative price of their produce but BJP mentality to give them little monetary help is atrocious and arrogant. BJP has failed to fulfil their promise. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 24, 2019

Giving @ Rs 17 per day to few farmers just before Lok Sabha elections is pure hoodwinking. BJP reflects poor in their thinking towards farmers and solving their misery. BJP misused govt power & machinery in a brazen manner and still not hesitating. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 24, 2019

BJP misused govt power & machinery in a brazen manner and still not hesitating, she further said.

(With inputs from agencies)

