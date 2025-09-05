On Camera, Woman Washed Away By Floodwaters, Dies In Flood-Hit Punjab

A woman drowned in flood-hit Punjab after she slipped and fell in an inundated area and was washed away by the floodwaters. The incident occurred in Gurdaspur, with a video capturing the frantic efforts made by two men to rescue the woman.

Kalvinder Kaur was returning home from a gurdwara when she was swept away by strong currents of the floodwater. Her brother, Harmeet Singh, recounted that she had gone to the gurdwara the previous night to escape the flood fury.

"She had gone to the gurdwara when the water level was high. The next day, when she was returning home, she slipped and fell. There was a lot of water here. Some labourers tried to rescue her but couldn't. She died," Mr Singh told NDTV.

Read: 8-Year-Old With Kidney Disorder Stranded In Flooded Punjab. How You Can Help

The labourers finally managed to pull her aside using a tractor, but it was too late. She died on the way to the hospital.

Locals filmed the tragedy from the terrace of a nearby house. A neighbour of the victim who witnessed the struggle said the area was so inundated that they couldn't help her.

"We were on the terrace when we heard her screams. She tried to get up after she slipped and fell. But she slipped again, fell and kept drifting. There was so much water, we couldn't help her. After drifting a bit, two men tried to rescue her. They took her to the hospital, but she died on the way," she added.

Gurdaspur has been among the affected districts in Punjab, where all 23 districts were declared flood-hit. Local recounted that the water level was really high a few days ago, submerging all the farmlands.

Around 1,698 villages in 23 districts have been inundated in the recent floods, affecting over 3.8 lakh people. People have lost their farmlands, cattle, standing crops, as well as homes, with a massive relief operation now underway. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured that his government would compensate for all losses.