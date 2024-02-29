Video: Tree Being Uprooted Crashes Into House In UP, 2 Women Injured

A portion of the house collapsed.

Two women were injured after a tree being uprooted for road widening came crashing onto their house in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Thursday.

A video shows a tractor and an earth-moving machine tugging the trunk of the tree using ropes tied to it. The tree was being pulled in the direction of the road but it can be seen heading the other way and then crashing into a house on the other side.

A portion of the one-storey structure collapses and the two women - who were on the roof - are then seen lying injured on the ground, with family members and bystanders rushing to their aid. The women are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Ballia Sub-Divisional Magistrate Atraiya Mishra said a road was being widened in the Jalalpur area and the Public Works Department had assigned the task to a contractor.

Asked whether permission had been taken from the forest department and why the area had not been evacuated, Mr Mishra said, "An investigation will be conducted. The administration is handling the matter sensitively and will extend all possible financial aid as well."