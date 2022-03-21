On Camera, SUV Rams Cart Vendor In Chhattisgarh, Killing Him On Spot

The dead person has been identified as Laxmikant Dohre.

A 20-year-old pushcart vendor was killed when an SUV at full speed rammed him from the front in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Three others were badly injured in the incident reported from Purai Basti police station limits.

The accused car driver, reported to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested, said cops. The driver has been charged under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The dead person has been identified as Laxmikant Dohre, a resident of Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh.

In the terrifying video, the man, now dead, can be seen pushing his cart when the car from the opposite direction runs into him at top speed. The impact throws him several feet away. Upon landing, the man is motionless.

The car was seen speeding away.