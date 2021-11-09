On Camera, Speeding Audi Rams Bikes, Roadside Huts In Jodhpur, 1 Killed

Jodhpur accident: The speeding Audi was seen hitting several bikes and huts on CCTV

A speeding white Audi hit people riding bikes and scooters on a busy road in Rajasthan's Jodhpur today, killing one and injuring eight people. The horrific accident was captured on camera.

In the footage, the white Audi is seen hurtling down the busy road. Instead of slowing down before a swarm of two-wheelers ahead, the sedan appears to pick up speed and hits a motorcycle, whose rider is thrown in the air by the force of the impact.

Within seconds, more motorists are hit by the Audi as it careens towards the side of the road where there are hutments and hawkers. Several people are seen being hit by the car here. Even those who tried to run towards safety at the last moment disappear in a cloud of dust kicked up by Audi's tyres before it comes to a stop.

The police said all the injured people were taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jodhpur, where one died of injuries, news agency PTI reported. The man who died has been identified as 30-year-old Mukesh.

Three of the injured people live in the huts near the road and four are motorists.

Police officer Noor Mohammad said the speeding Audi was coming from Pal Road towards AIIMS when it lost control. "The car was running at a high speed. The driver was identified as Amit Nagar, who surrendered to the police. He has been detained," the officer told PTI.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who reached Jodhpur on Tuesday morning for a day's visit, rushed to the hospital straight from the airport and met with the injured people. He asked the AIIMS doctors and the administration to give diligent care for fast recovery, PTI reported.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 2 lakh for the family of Mukesh, Rs 1 lakh for those whose injuries are serious and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.