On Camera, Pet Rottweiler Attacks Boy In Bengaluru, Owner Faces Police Case

- A 12-year-old boy was bitten by a pet Rottweiler in Bangalore's Mahadevapura area
- The attack occurred on June 13 while the boy was cycling in a residential street
- CCTV footage shows the dog chasing and biting the boy on his leg
A 12-year-old boy was attacked and bitten by a pet Rottweiler in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura area, following which police filed a case against the dog's owner for alleged negligence.
The incident, captured on CCTV, took place on June 13 while the boy was cycling along a residential street.
The footage shows the Rottweiler suddenly running out of a house, chasing the child and biting him on the leg.
The boy suffered injuries in the attack and was given medical treatment.
Following the incident, authorities registered a case against the pet owner for allegedly failing to keep the dog under control and ensure public safety.
Police are currently investigating the matter and further probe is underway.
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