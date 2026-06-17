On Camera, Pet Rottweiler Attacks Boy In Bengaluru, Owner Faces Police Case

A 12-year-old boy was attacked and bitten by a pet Rottweiler in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura area, following which police filed a case against the dog's owner for alleged negligence.

The incident, captured on CCTV, took place on June 13 while the boy was cycling along a residential street.

The footage shows the Rottweiler suddenly running out of a house, chasing the child and biting him on the leg.

The boy suffered injuries in the attack and was given medical treatment.

Following the incident, authorities registered a case against the pet owner for allegedly failing to keep the dog under control and ensure public safety.

Police are currently investigating the matter and further probe is underway.