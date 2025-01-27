On Camera, MLA vs Ex-MLA In Uttarakhand, Both Arrested After Shots Fired

A feud between former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and Independent MLA Umesh Kumar took a violent turn on Sunday as they opened fire and threw stones at each other's office in Uttarakhand's Roorkee. The two politicians have had a long-standing rivalry against each other and often protest against each other on social media platforms.

A video of the incident shows Champion, along with his supporters, firing several shots at Kumar's office in broad daylight. They were seen waving pistols, throwing stones, and hurling abuses. Shortly after in a tit-for-tat move, Kumar, along with his supporters, fired shots at Champion's office.

Both politicians were arrested after the two filed complaints against each other. While Champion was taken to the Ranipur police station, Kumar is at the Roorkee police station.

According to Champion, the Khanpur MLA attacked his mansion in Landhaura on Saturday night and abused him.

"When I reacted, I was picked up. It is an injustice. I will fight against it," he told the media from inside the police van.

Champion's wife also claimed that they had filed a complaint against Kumar over the incident. But since no action was taken, they attacked his office in a way to react to "save our honour", she said.

On the other hand, Kumar alleged that Champion had abused him and his parents on social media two days ago. This led to him going to the former Laksar MLA's house and abusing him back.

The police have made a recommendation to the district magistrate for the cancellation of their licensed pistols and asked to reconsider the security provided to them, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Doval said.

"No one can be allowed to take the law into their own hands," he added.